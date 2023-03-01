Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Tomlin-Slovenia based festival Punk Rock Holiday has announced more bands for this year’s festival. Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, The Toy Dolls, Agnostic Front, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Satanic Surfers, Scream, The Rumjacks, Booze and Glory, Diesel Boy, Buster Shuffle, Versus The World, Scowl, Antillectual, and Chasing For Glory will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first-wave lineup. Punk Rock Holiday will take place August 8-11, 2023 in Tolmin, Slovenia.