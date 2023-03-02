Blink-182 postpones first leg of tour due to Travis Barker's finger injury

Blink-182 have postponed the start of their reunion tour in Mexico and South America to 2024 due to drummer Travis Barker injuring his finger and requiring surgery. The drummer dislocated his finger and tore ligaments during a rehearsal session for the reunion tour. Tom DeLonge announced this in a video on Instagram which you can watch below. The band was set to kick off their tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico and shows were planned for Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Bogota, Brazil, and Mexico throughout March and into April. New dates have yet to be announced. The rest of the extensive world tour will take place as planned, starting on May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.