Brooklyn based Alternative -punk four piece Horrible Timing have just released their debut six-song EP titled Late To The Party, see below to stream the whole thing here. Pulling from influences in the emo, punk and the hardcore scenes, the band is for followers of Paramore, Jimmy Eats World and Alkaline Trio. The band will be celebrating the release of the EP over at Young Ethel's in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, March 11th, see below for the show flyer.