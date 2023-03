Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

UK-based black metal band Dawn Ray’d have released a video for their new song “Go As Free Companions”. The video was directed by Joe Guppy of JGVISUALS and Simon Barr. The song is off their upcoming album To Know The Light which will be out March 24 via Prosthetic Records. Dawn Ray’d released their Wild Fire single in 2021 and their album Behold Sedition Plainsong in 2019. Check out the video below.