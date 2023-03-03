San Diego pop punkers Urethane have released a video for their song featuring vocals by Brenna Red of The Last Gang and accordion by Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly. “Remember Me”. The video was directed by Mario J. Rivera. The song is off their Dog Years EP which was released last month via Cyber Tracks. Check out the video below.
