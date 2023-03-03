Jae Monroe, founding member and lead vocalist of New York anarcho peace punks A.P.P.L.E. and Word Made Flesh, has passed away. Her passing was announced in a post on Instagram made by her partner Chuck Garrido which reads,



Hello to all fans of (A).P.P.L(E). the band, to the many long time friends , new friends, supportive fans, political activists, and most importantly to all persons who simply found it easy to talk with Jae about any topic one desired this due to her extreme extroversion, high empathy, and high creativity.

As the man in her life for close to 29 years. I am completely ripped to pieces. I love her more than words can say, her politics and high intelligence often made others pale in comparison with any concepts they felt to be at the top of their priorities. I think of all the things that we experienced together and I break down and cry further. Jae turned me on to so many things, concepts, alternative methods, appreciation for art, psychology, opera, and the list is endless.. Her family made me feel as if I mattered especially when the broken down family that I came from when put to the test, easily crumbled underfoot; unable to serve a purpose to us both as a long term couple in love or as young musicians looking to somehow change our lives due to our passion for music and take no prisoners approach in a military type fashion ala The Ramones.

Jae passed away on 2/27/23, I had to receive emergency surgery over the weekend and was informed by local police while in the hospital…. It still somehow does not feel real at all. I will know more on what the cause of death was but this data will not be readily available for at least 8 weeks if not more.

I will begin on the creative endeavors that Jae always wanted to get published. I LOVE YOU JAE - WE ALMOST LASTED 30 YEARS TOGETHER!!! I WILL ALWAYS FIGHT TO KEEP YOUR IDEAS, NARRATIVE, IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVE AND HIGH VALUE ALIVE IN THIS WORLD AND TO NEVER BE FORGOTTEN.

I hope I can keep my own courage alive in the world without you by my side. I'll always love you Jeanette Monroe.”