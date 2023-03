14 hours ago by Em Moore

Vial have released their cover of Nirvana’s “Territorial Pissings”. The cover was recorded by Sam Tudor and mixed and mastered by Hansel Romero. Vial will be touring the US in April (and will be playing their single release show called Pissfest on March 25 at First Avenue in Minneapolis) and released their album Loudmouth in 2021. Check out the song below.