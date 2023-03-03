Devon Kay and The Solutions surprise-release EP

Devon Kay and the Solutions have released an EP called Achilles Feels 2: All the Quarantune Stuff. The EP features covers of “Play It All Night Long” by Warren Zevon, “Randolph” by Jacob Horn Trio, and “Big” by Less Than Jake which features Chris DeMakes as well as alternate versions of their songs “Anything At All”, “Keep Dreamin’” and “Always Tip Your Therapist”. Devon Kay and the Solutions will be playing some US shows with Dolalr Signs in April and released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the EP below.