The Von Tramps have released a video for their song “Goldfish Memories”. The song is off their album GO which was released in 2022. The Von Tramps will also be touring with The Dollyrots starting later this month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 09
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 10
|Uptown VFW
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 11
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mar 12
|Raccoon Motel
|Davenport, IA
|Mar 13
|Nighshop
|Bloomington, IL
|Mar 14
|Old Rock House
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 15
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|Mar 16
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN
|Mar 17
|The Beachland
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 18
|Rumba Cafe
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 19
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI