The Von Tramps: “Goldfish Memories”

The Von Tramps
by Videos

The Von Tramps have released a video for their song “Goldfish Memories”. The song is off their album GO which was released in 2022. The Von Tramps will also be touring with The Dollyrots starting later this month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 09ReggiesChicago, IL
Mar 10Uptown VFWMinneapolis, MN
Mar 11X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Mar 12Raccoon MotelDavenport, IA
Mar 13NighshopBloomington, IL
Mar 14Old Rock HouseSt. Louis, MO
Mar 15Southgate HouseNewport, KY
Mar 16Melody InnIndianapolis, IN
Mar 17The BeachlandCleveland, OH
Mar 18Rumba CafeColumbus, OH
Mar 19The SanctuaryDetroit, MI