Ska Punk band Less Than Jake is heading to Europe and the UK this summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hello Rockview. Presale tickets for this run of dates are on sale on March 8th, 2023 and General Admission sales will be on sale this Friday, March 10th. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Sat, MAY 27
|Slam Dunk Festival – South 2023
|Hatfield, United Kingdom
|Sun, MAY 28
|Slam Dunk Festival – North 2023
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Tue, MAY 30
|Essigfabrik
|Köln, Germany
|Wed, MAY 31
|Backstage Werk
|München, Germany
|Jun. 2 - 3, 2023
|Slam Dunk Festival Italy 2023
|Bellaria, Italy
|Jun. 3 - 4, 2023
|Sbäm Fest 2023
|Linz, Austria
|Mon, JUN 5
|Dürer Kert
|Budapest, Hungary
|Tue, JUN 6
|Futurum Music Bar
|Praha, Czech Republic
|Jun. 8 - 10, 2023
|Greenfield Festival 2023
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|Fri, JUN 9
|Substage
|Karlsruhe, Germany
|Sat, JUN 10
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, Germany
|Sun, JUN 11
|Columbia Theater
|Berlin, Germany
|Tue, JUN 13
|Colos-Saal
|Aschaffenburg, Germany
|Jun. 15 - 18, 2023
|Hellfest 2023
|Clisson, France
|Sat, JUN 17
|Graspop Metal Meeting 2023
|Dessel, Belgium