Scowl have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Pest Control and Out of Love will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 9. Scowl are currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES and will be releasing their EP Psychic Dance Routine April 7 via Flatspot Records. Scowl released How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 26Yellow ArchSheffield, UKw/Pest Control
Apr 27JoinersSouthampton, UKw/Pest Control
Apr 28The DomeLondon, UKw/Pest Control
Apr 29One ChurchBrighton, UKw/Out of Love
Apr 30BodegaNottingham, UKw/Out of Love
May 01Key ClubLeeds, UKw/Out of Love
May 02StereoGlasgow, UKw/Out of Love
May 03ExchangeBristol, UKw/Out of Love