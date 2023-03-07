Scowl have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Pest Control and Out of Love will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale March 9. Scowl are currently touring North America with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES and will be releasing their EP Psychic Dance Routine April 7 via Flatspot Records. Scowl released How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 26
|Yellow Arch
|Sheffield, UK
|w/Pest Control
|Apr 27
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|w/Pest Control
|Apr 28
|The Dome
|London, UK
|w/Pest Control
|Apr 29
|One Church
|Brighton, UK
|w/Out of Love
|Apr 30
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|w/Out of Love
|May 01
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|w/Out of Love
|May 02
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Out of Love
|May 03
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|w/Out of Love