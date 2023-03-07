Midwest emo band Tiny Moving Parts have announced a tour this April for the US and Canada. Tickets for this run of dates are already on sale. The band released their self titled record in 2022.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, APR 7
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Sat, APR 8
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Sun, APR 9
|Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Tue, APR 11
|Underground
|Toronto, Canada
|Wed, APR 12
|The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thu, APR 13
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Fri, APR 14
|LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival 2023
|Lancaster, PA
|Sat, APR 15
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|Mon, APR 17
|Jammin Java
|Vienna, VA
|Tue, APR 18
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH