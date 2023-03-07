Tiny Moving Parts (US and Canada)

by Triple Crown Tours

Midwest emo band Tiny Moving Parts have announced a tour this April for the US and Canada. Tickets for this run of dates are already on sale. The band released their self titled record in 2022.

DateVenueLocation
Fri, APR 7Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Sat, APR 8Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Sun, APR 9Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI
Tue, APR 11UndergroundToronto, Canada
Wed, APR 12The Crafthouse Stage & GrillPittsburgh, PA
Thu, APR 13Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Fri, APR 14LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival 2023Lancaster, PA
Sat, APR 15Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY
Mon, APR 17Jammin JavaVienna, VA
Tue, APR 18The BasementColumbus, OH