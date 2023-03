13 hours ago by Em Moore

Problem Patterns have released a video for their new song “Who Do We Not Save?”. The video was directed by the band’s Alanah Smith. The song is their first single since signing with Alcopop! Records last month. Problem Patterns released their single “Y.A.W.” in 2022, a handful of singles in 2020, and their EP Good For You Aren’t You Great? in 2019. Check out the video below.