Bad Blood announce debut EP, release “Apology Denied” video

Bad Blood, the band made up of Scott Vogel of Terror, Eric Ellman of They Live, Greg Vinal of Exhibition, and Mason Hutchins and Nick Terlecky of Violent Way, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. The EP is called The Bad Kind Decides and will be out on March 31 via Flatspot Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Apology Denied”. The video was directed an edited by Nick Green. Bad Blood will be playing two shows in New York this April. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.