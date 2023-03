Videos 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Mediocre have released a video for their new song “Pop Song Baby”. The video was co-directed by Naomi Ash and the band’s Keely Martin. The song is off their upcoming EP To Know You’re Screwed which will be out April 7 via Dangerbird Records. Mediocre released a handful of singles in 2021 and their EP Emotion Sickness in 2020. Check out the video below.