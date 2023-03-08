Direct Hit! and Decent Criminal to release split 7-inch with comic

Decent Criminal and Direct Hit! have announced that they will be releasing a split 7-inch together. The 7-inch will feature “Wasteland” by Direct Hit! (which was released yesterday and will be off their upcoming album) along with an alternate take on their song “Time” and “Dream” (which is a B-side from their upcoming album) by Decent Criminal. The 7-inch comes with issue #1 of Beacon Comics which was written by Nick Woods, Dylan Brown, and Jenny Lapham, and illustrated by Walker Dubois. The comic is described as being a “science fiction comic about a person named Doro, and their robot caretaker Partner, as civilization is reborn from apocalypse.” The 7-inch and comic book will be out on April 28 via Dirtnap Records. Decent Criminal and Direct Hit! will be touring the US together this April.