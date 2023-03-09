Brutal Youth announce new album, release video for “Moonstones”

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Brutal Youth have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Rebuilding Year and will be out April 21 via Stomp Records. The band have also released a video for their new single “Moonstones”. The video was created by Crusty Media. Brutal Youth released Sanguine in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Rebuilding Year Tracklist
1. Juice Cleanse
2. Post Tour Depression
3. The Ides
4. Egg Sucking Dog
5. Through the Teeth
6. Jumping the Broom
7. Salt & Sand
8. Holding Pattern
9. Concentric
10. Moonstones
11. Pennies
12. Slices
13. You Can Call Me Al (Yankovic)
14. Rebuilding Year