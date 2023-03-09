Hot Mulligan to release new LP, share “Shhhh! Golf Is On”

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Why Would I Watch and will be out May 12 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released their new song “Shhhh! Golf Is On”. Hot Mulligan are currently on tour with The Wonder Years and released their EP I Won’t Reach Out To You in 2021 and their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.