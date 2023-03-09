Hot Mulligan to release new LP, share “Shhhh! Golf Is On”

Hot Mulligan
by

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Why Would I Watch and will be out May 12 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released their new song “Shhhh! Golf Is On”. Hot Mulligan are currently on tour with The Wonder Years and released their EP I Won’t Reach Out To You in 2021 and their album you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Why Would I Watch Tracklist

Shouldn’t Have a Leg Hole But I Do

It’s a Family Movie She Hates Her Dad

And I Smoke

This Song is Called it’s Called What’s it Called

No Shoes in the Coffee Shop (Or Socks)

Christ Alive My Toe Dammit Hurts  

Betty

Cock Party 2 (Better Than The First)

Shhhh! Golf is On

Gans Media Retro Games

Smahccked My Head Awf

John "The Rock" Cena, Can You Smell What the Undertaker