Fucked Up have announced Canadian co-headlining shows for this spring with The Halluci Nation. Creeasian and a “special live wrestling event” will open all of the shows. Fucked Up are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US starting in April. The band released their album One Day earlier this year. The Halluci Nation released their album One More Saturday Night in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC
|May 20
|Commodore
|Vancouver, BC
|May 23
|Spiritbar
|Nelson, BC
|May 24
|Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB
|May 25
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB
|May 26
|Louis Pub
|Saskatoon, SK
|May 31
|Music Hall
|London, ON
|Jun 02
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 03
|Bronson
|Ottawa, ON
|Jun 04
|Corona
|Montreal, QC