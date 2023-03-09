Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation announce co-headlining tour (Canada)

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation announce co-headlining tour (Canada)
by Tours

Fucked Up have announced Canadian co-headlining shows for this spring with The Halluci Nation. Creeasian and a “special live wrestling event” will open all of the shows. Fucked Up are currently touring the UK and will be touring the US starting in April. The band released their album One Day earlier this year. The Halluci Nation released their album One More Saturday Night in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19Capital BallroomVictoria, BC
May 20CommodoreVancouver, BC
May 23SpiritbarNelson, BC
May 24Palace TheatreCalgary, AB
May 25Union HallEdmonton, AB
May 26Louis PubSaskatoon, SK
May 31Music HallLondon, ON
Jun 02HistoryToronto, ON
Jun 03BronsonOttawa, ON
Jun 04CoronaMontreal, QC