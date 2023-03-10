Saves The Day announce 'Can't Slow Down' and 'In Reverie" shows

by Tours

Saves The Day is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Can’t Slow Down and 20th anniversary of In Reverie . The band will play both of the albums in entirety on select dates. Tickets for this run of club shows are on today.

DateLocationVenue
May 4Boston, MAparadise
May 5Brooklyn, NYbrooklyn made
May 6Brooklyn, NYbrooklyn made
May 7Atlantic City, NJbamboozle fest (in reverie only)
Oct 19Roseville, CAgoldfield trading post
Oct 20Anaheim, CAhouse of blues
Oct 21Las Vegas, NVwhen we were young fest (festival set)
Oct 22Las Vegas, NVwhen we were young fest (festival set)