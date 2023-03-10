Saves The Day is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Can’t Slow Down and 20th anniversary of In Reverie . The band will play both of the albums in entirety on select dates. Tickets for this run of club shows are on today.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|May 4
|Boston, MA
|paradise
|May 5
|Brooklyn, NY
|brooklyn made
|May 6
|Brooklyn, NY
|brooklyn made
|May 7
|Atlantic City, NJ
|bamboozle fest (in reverie only)
|Oct 19
|Roseville, CA
|goldfield trading post
|Oct 20
|Anaheim, CA
|house of blues
|Oct 21
|Las Vegas, NV
|when we were young fest (festival set)
|Oct 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|when we were young fest (festival set)