4 hours ago by John Gentile

Ross Farrar of Ceremony and Spice is going to release a solo record. The release will be out March 17. Farrar stated: "When Spice was recording the Better Treatment EP @sampura said to me, “You should make a solo record.” Until that moment, I’d never considered it. I hope to continue releasing music and sharing it with you all for as long as possible." you can hear a snippet right here.