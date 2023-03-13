Flogging Molly have released a live video for their song “Drunken Lullabies”. The video was filmed at Electrical Audio in Chicago. The song is off their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored which was released last week via Rise Records. Flogging Molly is currently on tour in the US and will be touring Europe starting in May. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for the week of March 12, 2023
Next StoryCheekface / Suzie True (Western US & BC)
Flogging Molly: "Drunken Lullabies" (Live From Electrical Audio)
Urethane: "Remember Me" (feat. Brenna Red of The Last Gang & Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly)
Flogging Molly announce new EP, release "Til The Anarchy's Restored"
Flogging Molly announce European tour
Salty Dog Cruise 2023 line up announced