Magazine Beach announce debut LP, release “Sunflower Seed” video

Magazine Beach
by

Magazine Beach have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Constant Springtime and will be out April 21 via Take This To Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sunflower Seed”. Magazine Beach will be touring the US this spring and released their EP Friendless Summer in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Constant Springtime Tracklist

Bitter Sun

I Can Feel You In The Sky

Sunflower Seed

Totally Cool

Summer Hits

Window

Phases

Permanent Couch

I Thought You Looked Like Outside

Why

Grizzly Wintergre