Magazine Beach announce debut LP, release “Sunflower Seed” video

by Em Moore
Magazine Beach have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Constant Springtime and will be out April 21 via Take This To Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sunflower Seed”. Magazine Beach will be touring the US this spring and released their EP Friendless Summer in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Constant Springtime Tracklist
Bitter Sun
I Can Feel You In The Sky
Sunflower Seed
Totally Cool
Summer Hits
Window
Phases
Permanent Couch
I Thought You Looked Like Outside
Why
Grizzly Wintergre