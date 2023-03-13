Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Murder By Death have announced tour dates for the West Coast for this June. Laura Jane Grace and American Aquarium will be joining them on select dates. Murder By Death released their album Spell/Bound in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|JUN 03
|Schellraiser 2023
|Mcgill, NV
|JUN 07
|The Historic El Rey Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 09
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 10
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA
|JUN 11
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 14
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 15
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 16
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Laura Jane Grace
|JUN 17
|Treefort Music Hall
|Boise, ID
|JUL 01
|Dusty Boots 2023
|Denver, CO
|SEP 01
|Headliners Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|w/American Aquarium
|SEP 02
|The Caverns
|Pelham, TN
|w/American Aquarium, Samantha Crain
|SEP 08
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA