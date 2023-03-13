Murder By Death / Laura Jane Grace / American Aquarium (Western US & BC)

Murder By Death
Murder By Death have announced tour dates for the West Coast for this June. Laura Jane Grace and American Aquarium will be joining them on select dates. Murder By Death released their album Spell/Bound in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
JUN 03Schellraiser 2023Mcgill, NV
JUN 07The Historic El Rey TheaterAlbuquerque, NMw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 09Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 10The GlasshousePomona, CA
JUN 11Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CAw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 14Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BCw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 15The CrocodileSeattle, WAw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 16Revolution HallPortland, ORw/Laura Jane Grace
JUN 17Treefort Music HallBoise, ID
JUL 01Dusty Boots 2023Denver, CO
SEP 01Headliners Music HallLouisville, KYw/American Aquarium
SEP 02The CavernsPelham, TNw/American Aquarium, Samantha Crain
SEP 08Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA