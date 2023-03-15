Atlanta based indie punk trio The Carolyn released a cover of The Cranberries "Salvation". The cover will be on the bands upcoming EP titled Harmful History. The release be out on June 9th, 2023 and will also feature two new tracks. The band is playing SXSW today and will hop over to Europe this summer to support the EP, see below to check out the dates and track.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|3/15
|The Drafting Room
|Austin, TX
|6/16
|Obenuse Fest
|Zurich, CH
|6/17
|Beard Attack Fest
|Leipzig, DE
|6/22
|AJZ
|Wermelskirchen, DE w/ Jughead's Revenge
|6/23
|Booze Cruise Fest
|Hamburg, DE