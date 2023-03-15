PUP have announced European tour dates for this spring. The band are currently on their American co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor and will be touring the US with Pool Kids and Beach Bunny in May. PUP released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 30
|Primavera - Razzmatazz
|Barcelona, ES
|May 31
|CCO
|Lyron, FR
|Jun 01
|Backstage By The Mill
|Paris, FR
|Jun 02
|Le Ferrailleur
|Nantes, FR
|Jun 03
|Connexion Live
|Toulouse, FR
|Jun 05
|Primavera - El Sol
|Madrid, ES
|Jun 07
|Novarock
|Nickelsdorf, AT
|Jun 09
|Download Festival
|Derby, UK
|Jun 10
|Nos Primavera Sound
|Porto, PT
|Jun 23
|Jera on Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 24
|Vainstream Festival
|Munster, DE
|Jun 30
|Rock Werchter
|Werchter, BE