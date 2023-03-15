PUP (Europe)

by Tours

PUP have announced European tour dates for this spring. The band are currently on their American co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor and will be touring the US with Pool Kids and Beach Bunny in May. PUP released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 30Primavera - RazzmatazzBarcelona, ES
May 31CCOLyron, FR
Jun 01Backstage By The MillParis, FR
Jun 02Le FerrailleurNantes, FR
Jun 03Connexion LiveToulouse, FR
Jun 05Primavera - El SolMadrid, ES
Jun 07NovarockNickelsdorf, AT
Jun 09Download FestivalDerby, UK
Jun 10Nos Primavera SoundPorto, PT
Jun 23Jera on AirYsselsteyn, NL
Jun 24Vainstream FestivalMunster, DE
Jun 30Rock WerchterWerchter, BE