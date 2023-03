5 hours ago by Em Moore

Magnolia Park have released a video for their new song “Facedown”. The video features art by Jessica Griffith and animations by Agustin Esquibel. The song will be off Baku’s Revenge Deluxe which will be out April 14 via Epitaph Records. Magnolia Park are currently touring the US and released Baku’s Revenge in 2022. Check out the song below.