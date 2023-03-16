“World War Ill” is inspired by dirtbag people in positions of power or authority that use their status to take advantage of others. These shady types might be in a band, a co-worker, a promoter, a scene celebrity or a key board warrior. These behaviors range from intimidation, to grooming, to worse. Any human who is guilty of these actions needs to be called out. This song is a call to arms to those who participate in the hardcore punk scene. A call to unite and take a stand against these behaviors as well as coming to the aid of the victims who are feeling helpless. It’s WORLD WAR ILL and war is still hell. Join the Doomsday Brigade today.