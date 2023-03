, Posted by Videos 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Melvinator, the solo project of Eric Melvin of NOFX, has released a video for their cover of “Regaining Unconsciousness” by NOFX. The video was created by Baz The Frenchman. The song is off Melvinator’s new album The Rise of the Melvinator which will be out May 12 via Fat Wreck Chords / Bottles To The Ground. Check out the video below.