Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Scene Queen has released a video for her new song “18+”. The video was directed by @spacedvisuals. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Hopeless Records. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the song will go to nonprofit organization RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). Scene Queen released BIMBOCORE VOL.2 in 2022. Check out the video below.