The Bar Stool Preachers have released a video for their new song “Lighthouse Keeper”. The video was created by Zombieteeth Media and uses video clips from Pexels. The song is off their upcoming album Above The Static which will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. Bar Stool Preachers will be touring Europe and the UK this spring and released Soundtrack to Your Apocalypse in 2020. Check out the video below