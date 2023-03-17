Heart Attack Man announce new LP, release “Freak of Nature” video

by Em Moore
Heart Attack Man have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Freak of Nature and will be out May 26 via Evil Doer. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Eric Bishop. Heart Attack Man released their EP Thoughtz & Prayerz in 2021 and their album Fake Blood in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Freak of Nature Tracklist
Practiced in the Mirror
Freak of Nature
Like A Kennedy
Late to The Orgy
Stick Up
God Called Off Today
C4
9 On Your Bedside
Clown School
See You On The Other Side