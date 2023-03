11 hours ago by Em Moore

Lambrini Girls have released a video for their song “White Van”. The video was directed by Theo Polyzoides. The single was released in February and is off their upcoming EP You’re Welcome which will be out May 19 via Big Scary Monsters. Lambrini Girls will be touring the UK and Europe this spring and released their single “Help Me I’m Gay” in 2022. Check out the video below.