The Misfits, made up of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, Doyle, Acey Slade, and Dave Lombardo, have announced three shows.

The first is at mid-Florida credit union Ampitheater on June 24. Megadeth and Fear open.

The second is in New Jersey for July 8. The Gaslight Anthem and FEAR will be opening the show. The show will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on July 8 and tickets go on sale Friday, March 24.

The third is July 15 at Talking Stick Ampitheatre in Arizona.AFI and Fear open.