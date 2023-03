16 hours ago by Em Moore

Devon Kay and The Solutions have signed with Bad Time Records and will be releasing an EP called FINE: A SKA EP. The band will be releasing one single a month from the EP starting with “Pump Fake”. The video for “Pump Fake” was shot and edited by Devon Kay. Devon Kay and the Solutions will be playing some US shows with Dolalr Signs in April and released their album Grieving Expectation in 2022. Check out the video below.