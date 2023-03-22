New Jersey based indie project Graduation Speech is heading out on a mini tour this April with stops in the New York Tri-state area. This run of dates will be backed by a full band, which features members of Crucial Dudes. See below to check out the dates.
Graduation Speech is currently finishing a new six-song EP over at Gradwell House Recording.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|4/14/23
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Brendan Kelly (Lawrence Arms) and No Trigger
|4/15/23
|Trackside Bar and Grille
|Butler, NJ
|-
|4/16/23
|Bar Freda
|Queens, NY
|w/ Living Room, Sad Lands, Pasha & the Kindred Spirits