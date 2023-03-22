Graduation Speech announce April shows

by Tours

New Jersey based indie project Graduation Speech is heading out on a mini tour this April with stops in the New York Tri-state area. This run of dates will be backed by a full band, which features members of Crucial Dudes. See below to check out the dates.

Graduation Speech is currently finishing a new six-song EP over at Gradwell House Recording.

DateLocationVenueDetails
4/14/23Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PAw/ Brendan Kelly (Lawrence Arms) and No Trigger
4/15/23Trackside Bar and GrilleButler, NJ-
4/16/23Bar FredaQueens, NYw/ Living Room, Sad Lands, Pasha & the Kindred Spirits