Subhumans announce US tour with Cop/Out and Upchuck

Subhumans
by Tours

Subhumans have announced a US tour this May and June with supports from Cop/Out and Upchuck on select dates. The tour comes after announcments of their first 6 LP reissues and box set. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
May 26Minneapolis, MNUptown VFWw/ War//Plague, Cop/Out, Surrogates
May 27Milwaukee, WICactus Clubw/ Cop/Out
May 28Chicago, ILCobra Loungew/ Cop/Out
May 29St Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/ Cop/Out
May 30Indianapolis, INBlack Circlew/ Cop/Out
May 31Cincinnati, OHLegendsw/ Cop/Out
June 01Cleveland, OHGrog Shopw/ Cop/Out
June 02Millersville, PAPhantom Powerw/ Cop/Out
June 03Washington, DCBlack Catw/ Upchuck
June 04Richmond, VARichmond Music Hallw/ Upchuck
June 05Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradlew/ Upchuck
June 06Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavernw/ Upchuck
June 07Atlanta, GAThe Earl-
June 08Jacksonville, FLJack Rabbitsw/ Upchuck
June 09Orlando, FLWill’s Pubw/ Upchuck