Subhumans have announced a US tour this May and June with supports from Cop/Out and Upchuck on select dates. The tour comes after announcments of their first 6 LP reissues and box set. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|May 26
|Minneapolis, MN
|Uptown VFW
|w/ War//Plague, Cop/Out, Surrogates
|May 27
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|w/ Cop/Out
|May 28
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|w/ Cop/Out
|May 29
|St Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/ Cop/Out
|May 30
|Indianapolis, IN
|Black Circle
|w/ Cop/Out
|May 31
|Cincinnati, OH
|Legends
|w/ Cop/Out
|June 01
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|w/ Cop/Out
|June 02
|Millersville, PA
|Phantom Power
|w/ Cop/Out
|June 03
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|w/ Upchuck
|June 04
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|w/ Upchuck
|June 05
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle
|w/ Upchuck
|June 06
|Columbia, SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|w/ Upchuck
|June 07
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|-
|June 08
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jack Rabbits
|w/ Upchuck
|June 09
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|w/ Upchuck