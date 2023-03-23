Festival D’ete de Quebec has announced its lineup for this year. Weezer, Billy Talent, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Bad Religon, Les Shirley, White Reaper, Starcrawler, Meet Me @ The Altar, Mobina Galore, The Planet Smashers, Streetlight Manifesto, Mustard Plug, Alvvays, TEKE::TEKE, Lamb of God, and Protest the Hero are among the bands announced. FEQ will take place July 6-10 in Quebec City. Check out the full lineup below.
FEQ Lineup 2023
Weezer
Billy Talent
Coeur De Pirate
Milk and Bone
Dakahabrakha
Adriana Roy
Jupiter and Okwess
Salome Leclerc
Les Shirley
ADG7
Rosie Valland
Imagine Dragons
Roxana Bruneau
Bobby Bazini
Talk
Grandson
The Budos Band
Tyler Shaw
Say She She
Sophia Bel
Aysay
Siibii
Foo Fighters
Jessie Reyes
Stephen Sanchez
White Reaper
Gab Bouchard
Starcrawler
Soran
Debby Friday
Thierry Larose
Vanille
Emma Beko
Loviet
Zach Bryan
Cypress Hill
Tenille Townes
Soulida
Tank and The Bangas
Megan Moroney
Killy
Shreez
Derya Yildirim and Grup Simsek
QO52
Jan Verstraeten
Parazar
Les Toes Accords
Ann Wilson of Heart
Bleu Jeans Bleu
Allison Russell
Saga
Lumiere
Bywater Call
Deraps
Drogue
The Sugar Darlings
Lil Durk
Christine and The Queens
Glorilla
Les Louanges
BBNO$
Valaire
Claudia Bouvette
Ghostly Kisses
Tukan
Naya Ali
Velours Velours
HYD
Illenium
Lamb of God
Gryffin
Protest the Hero
Sudan Archives
Nervo
Fit For An Autopsy
Blick Bassy
Celeste
Debbie Tebas
Fuudge
Modlee
Les Cowboys Fringants
Vance Joy
Robert Charlebois
Feist
Andy Shauf
SYML
Elliot Maginot
Sara Dufour
Shaina Hayes
Sara-Danielle
Meto
Pitbull
The Smile
Koffee
Alvvays
Dumas
TEKE::TEKE
Isabella Lovestory
Bibi Club
Zouz
Motherhood
Inouis du Pritemps de Bourges
Lana Del Rey
Streetlight Manifesto
The War on Drugs
QRBP
Les Hay Babies
Allan Rayman
Mustard Plug
The Planet Smashers
Les Hotesses D’hilaire
Barry Paquin Roberge
Mobina Galore
Carotte
Green Day
Patrice Michaud
Bad Religion
Jonathan Roy
Star Feminine Band
Dominique Fils-Aime
Meet Me @ The Altar
Kaleta and Super Yamba Band
Lysandre
The Bongo Hop
Caroline Savoie
Bonanza