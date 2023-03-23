Green Day, Weezer, Billy Talent, more to play Festival D’ete de Quebec

by Festivals & Events

Festival D’ete de Quebec has announced its lineup for this year. Weezer, Billy Talent, Green Day, Foo Fighters, Bad Religon, Les Shirley, White Reaper, Starcrawler, Meet Me @ The Altar, Mobina Galore, The Planet Smashers, Streetlight Manifesto, Mustard Plug, Alvvays, TEKE::TEKE, Lamb of God, and Protest the Hero are among the bands announced. FEQ will take place July 6-10 in Quebec City. Check out the full lineup below.

FEQ Lineup 2023

Weezer

Billy Talent

Coeur De Pirate

Milk and Bone

Dakahabrakha

Adriana Roy

Jupiter and Okwess

Salome Leclerc

Les Shirley

ADG7

Rosie Valland

Imagine Dragons

Roxana Bruneau

Bobby Bazini

Talk

Grandson

The Budos Band

Tyler Shaw

Say She She

Sophia Bel

Aysay

Siibii

Foo Fighters

Jessie Reyes

Stephen Sanchez

White Reaper

Gab Bouchard

Starcrawler

Soran

Debby Friday

Thierry Larose

Vanille

Emma Beko

Loviet

Zach Bryan

Cypress Hill

Tenille Townes

Soulida

Tank and The Bangas

Megan Moroney

Killy

Shreez

Derya Yildirim and Grup Simsek

QO52

Jan Verstraeten

Parazar

Les Toes Accords

Ann Wilson of Heart

Bleu Jeans Bleu

Allison Russell

Saga

Lumiere

Bywater Call

Deraps

Drogue

The Sugar Darlings

Lil Durk

Christine and The Queens

Glorilla

Les Louanges

BBNO$

Valaire

Claudia Bouvette

Ghostly Kisses

Tukan

Naya Ali

Velours Velours

HYD

Illenium

Lamb of God

Gryffin

Protest the Hero

Sudan Archives

Nervo

Fit For An Autopsy

Blick Bassy

Celeste

Debbie Tebas

Fuudge

Modlee

Les Cowboys Fringants

Vance Joy

Robert Charlebois

Feist

Andy Shauf

SYML

Elliot Maginot

Sara Dufour

Shaina Hayes

Sara-Danielle

Meto

Pitbull

The Smile

Koffee

Alvvays

Dumas

TEKE::TEKE

Isabella Lovestory

Bibi Club

Zouz

Motherhood

Inouis du Pritemps de Bourges

Lana Del Rey

Streetlight Manifesto

The War on Drugs

QRBP

Les Hay Babies

Allan Rayman

Mustard Plug

The Planet Smashers

Les Hotesses D’hilaire

Barry Paquin Roberge

Mobina Galore

Carotte

Green Day

Patrice Michaud

Bad Religion

Jonathan Roy

Star Feminine Band

Dominique Fils-Aime

Meet Me @ The Altar

Kaleta and Super Yamba Band

Lysandre

The Bongo Hop

Caroline Savoie

Bonanza