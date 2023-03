Joe Keithley of D.O.A. announces new solo album

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Joe Keithley of D.O.A. has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. The album is called Stand and will be out July 25 via Sudden Death Records. An “all star lineup from Canada’s folk scene” will accompany him on all 12 tracks. A video for the first single, “Fentanyl Blues” has also been released. Check out the video, tracklist, and announcement below.