Joe Keithley of D.O.A. announces new solo album

by Em Moore
Joe Keithley of D.O.A. has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. The album is called Stand and will be out July 25 via Sudden Death Records. An “all star lineup from Canada’s folk scene” will accompany him on all 12 tracks. A video for the first single, “Fentanyl Blues” has also been released. Check out the video, tracklist, and announcement below.
Stand Tracklist
19 Scarlett Roses
There’s a Man Going Around Taking Names
The Warrior Lives Again
Men For All Ages (Captain Kirk, Spock, Scotty and Bones)
Folsom Prison Blues
Ginger Goodwin
Looking’ For a World
Fentanyl Blues
2 + 2
The Man With No Name
People Power
This Machine Kills Fascists