Joe Keithley of D.O.A. announces new solo album

Joe Keithley of D.O.A. announces new solo album
by

Joe Keithley of D.O.A. has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. The album is called Stand and will be out July 25 via Sudden Death Records. An “all star lineup from Canada’s folk scene” will accompany him on all 12 tracks. A video for the first single, “Fentanyl Blues” has also been released. Check out the video, tracklist, and announcement below.

Stand Tracklist

19 Scarlett Roses

There’s a Man Going Around Taking Names

The Warrior Lives Again

Men For All Ages (Captain Kirk, Spock, Scotty and Bones)

Folsom Prison Blues

Ginger Goodwin

Looking’ For a World

Fentanyl Blues

2 + 2

The Man With No Name

People Power

This Machine Kills Fascists