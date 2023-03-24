Toronto-based DIY music festival New Friends Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Pageninetynine, The HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, Gulfer, Joie De Vivre, Stay Inside, Boneflower, Habak, Record Setter, Respire, Ostraca, Young Mountain, Life In Vacuum, Coma Regalia, Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear, Eyelet, Piper Maru, .gif from god, Cady, Saton, Hundreds of AU, Heavenly Blue, Crowining, Jetsam, Dreamwell, Roman Candle, Lastima, Fern Sully, and Boxcutter will be playing the festival. New Friends Fest will take place August 4-6 at Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario.
New Friends Fest announce 2023 lineup
