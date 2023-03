Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Scowl have released a video for their new song “Psychic Dance Routine”. The video was directed by guitarist Malachi Greene. The song is off their upcoming EP of the same name which will be out April 7 via Flatspot Records. Scowl will be touring the UK starting in April and will be touring Australia with Speed in May. The band released their album How Flowers Grow in 2021. Check out the video below.