Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Descendents have announced Californian tour dates for this May. The Bombpops will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Descendents released their album 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5.11
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst (w/The Bombpops)
|5.12
|Fresno, CA
|Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. (w/The Bombpops)
|5.13
|San Diego, CA
|Waterfront Park
|5.14
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Music Hall
|5.16
|Hermosa Beach, CA
|Saint Rocke