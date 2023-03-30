Strike Anywhere (Europe)

by Tours

Strike Anywhere will be heading to Europe this fall. The band will be out supporting their 2020 release Nightmares of the West [EP] . See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationDetails
28.09.2023NL Venlo, Grenswerkw/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
29.09.2023BE Antwerp, Kavkaw/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
01.10.2023DE Hanover, Faustw/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
02.10.2023DE Cologne, Helios37w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
03.10.2023DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthofw/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
04.10.2023DE Stuttgart, JuHa Westw/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
05.10.2023DE Zwiesel, Jugendcafew/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
06.10.2023DE Lindau, Club Vaudevillew/ Roughneck Riot (UK) and Moscow Death Brigade (RU)
07.10.2023AT Graz, Erntepunk Fest-
08.10.2023SI Ljubljana, Club Gromka-
10.10.2023IT Milan, Legend Club-
11.10.2023CH Baden, Werkk-
12.10.2023DE Nuremberg, De-
13.10.2023DE Leipzig, Conne Islandw/ Bellyacher (DE)
15.10.2023DE Hamburg, Molotoww/ Bellyacher (DE)