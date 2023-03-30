Strike Anywhere will be heading to Europe this fall. The band will be out supporting their 2020 release Nightmares of the West [EP] . See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Details
|28.09.2023
|NL Venlo, Grenswerk
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|29.09.2023
|BE Antwerp, Kavka
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|01.10.2023
|DE Hanover, Faust
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|02.10.2023
|DE Cologne, Helios37
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|03.10.2023
|DE Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|04.10.2023
|DE Stuttgart, JuHa West
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|05.10.2023
|DE Zwiesel, Jugendcafe
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK)
|06.10.2023
|DE Lindau, Club Vaudeville
|w/ Roughneck Riot (UK) and Moscow Death Brigade (RU)
|07.10.2023
|AT Graz, Erntepunk Fest
|-
|08.10.2023
|SI Ljubljana, Club Gromka
|-
|10.10.2023
|IT Milan, Legend Club
|-
|11.10.2023
|CH Baden, Werkk
|-
|12.10.2023
|DE Nuremberg, De
|-
|13.10.2023
|DE Leipzig, Conne Island
|w/ Bellyacher (DE)
|15.10.2023
|DE Hamburg, Molotow
|w/ Bellyacher (DE)