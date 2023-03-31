Pouzza Fest has announced more bands for this year’s festival. Anxious, The Bollweevils, Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms, The Bronx, The Creepshow, The Dirty Nil, Ill Scarlett, One Step Closer, Pet Symmetry, X-Large, Chastity, Dead Bars, Gulfer, Teenage Halloween, Beauregard, Black Sails for Red Seas, Camp Trash, The Filthy Radicals, Nick!, Les Ordures Igniques, La Querelle, and Retirement Party join the previously announced first wave lineup. Pouzza Fest will take place May 19-21 in Downtown Montreal, Quebec.
Previous StoryExclusive Videos: Watch the new lyric video by Sarah Gargano!
Next StoryExclusive Videos: Chaser (Europe)
Anxious, Brendan Kelly, The Bronx, The Dirty Nil, more added to Pouzza Fest 2023
The Filthy Radicals / Joystick! / Flying Raccoon Suit (ON & QC)
The Bronx announce anniversary UK and European tour
The Filthy Radicals: "Bug Stepper" (ft. Corey Jesse Shields and Eric Crowley)
The Bollweevils announce new album 'Essential'
The Bronx announce May shows
Dead Bars (North East)
Single Mothers announce new album, release two new tracks
The Flatliners, Paint It Black, Screaming Females, more to play Pouzza Fest 2023
MxPx, Turnstile, Bane, Thursday, Scowl, more to play Furnace Fest 2023