Philadelphia-based music festival This Is Hardcore has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, Earth Crisis, Prayer For Cleansing, Silent Majority, No Pressure, Vein, Mindforce, Gridiron, Undying, and Speed will be playing the festival. The full lineup will be announced on Friday. This Is Hardcore will take place August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.
Previous StoryVideos: Cheekface: "Popular 2"
Next StoryVideos: Dexys announce new album, release "I'm Going to Get Free" video
Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, more to play This Is Hardcore 2023
Scowl: "Psychic Dance Routine"
Speed / Sunami / Scowl (Australia)
No Pressure/ Koyo/ Illlusion/ Fleshwater (US)
Bane, Buggin, Militarie Gun, more added to Outbreak Festival
MxPx, Turnstile, Bane, Thursday, Scowl, more to play Furnace Fest 2023
Bane announce reunion shows
Bamboozle Fest announces 2023 lineup
Salty Dog Cruise 2023 line up announced
Integrity to re-release 'Humanity is the Devil'