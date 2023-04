Videos 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Mediocre have released a video for their new song “Together Together”. The video was made by Piper Torrison, Keely Martin, and Naomi Ash. The song is off their upcoming EP To Know You’re Screwed which will be out April 7 via Dangerbird Records (we interviewed Piper Torrison about it last week - read the interivew right here!). Mediocre released a handful of singles in 2021 and their EP Emotion Sickness in 2020. Check out the video below.