Doll Skin release final single

Doll Skin have released their final song. It is called “Melancholia” and is out now digitally. The visualizer for the song comes with a warning for people with photosensitive epilepsy. The band played their final show on March 12 at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona and they’ve also released a video of the full show. Doll Skin announced their break-up earlier this year after ten years together. They released a handful of singles in 2021 and their album Love Is Dead and We Killed Her in 2019. Check out the final single and final show below.