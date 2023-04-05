Doll Skin release final single

Doll Skin
by

Doll Skin have released their final song. It is called “Melancholia” and is out now digitally. The visualizer for the song comes with a warning for people with photosensitive epilepsy. The band played their final show on March 12 at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, Arizona and they’ve also released a video of the full show. Doll Skin announced their break-up earlier this year after ten years together. They released a handful of singles in 2021 and their album Love Is Dead and We Killed Her in 2019. Check out the final single and final show below.