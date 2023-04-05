Pansy Division (US & BC)

Pansy Division
by Tours

Pansy Division have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. These dates join their previously announced June shows with Bev Rage & the Drinks playing support. Pansy Division released their album Quite Contrary in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jun 15Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
Jun 16Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
Jun 17Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
Sep 28Portland, ORMississippi Studios
Sep 29Vancouver, BCBiltmore Cabaret
Sep 30Seattle, WAClock-Out Lounge
Nov 16Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda’s
Nov 17Baltimore, MDMetro Cafe
Nov 18New York City, NYTV Eye