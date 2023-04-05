Pansy Division have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. These dates join their previously announced June shows with Bev Rage & the Drinks playing support. Pansy Division released their album Quite Contrary in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jun 15
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
|Jun 16
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
|Jun 17
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen (w/Bev Rage & The Drinks)
|Sep 28
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Sep 29
|Vancouver, BC
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Sep 30
|Seattle, WA
|Clock-Out Lounge
|Nov 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Nov 17
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Cafe
|Nov 18
|New York City, NY
|TV Eye