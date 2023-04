The Cure add four shows to North American tour

9 hours ago by Em Moore

The Cure have added four more dates to their upcoming North American tour. The new dates will take place in San Diego, Portland, Montreal, and Atlanta. The Twilight Sad will be opening on all dates. Details for shows in Mexico and South America will be announced this month. Along with the announcement the band stated on Twitter,



“EVERYONE WITH A PREVIOUSLY ISSUED BUT UNSUCCESSFUL VERIFIED FAN CODE FROM ANY MARKET WILL HAVE FIRST OPTION TO BUY TICKETS - SALES OPEN FRI 7TH APR @ 10AM LOCAL TIME - LIMIT OF X4 TICKETS PER PERSON & ALL TICKETS NON-TRANSFERRABLE. VF FANS WILL BE NOTIFIED ON THU 6TH APR. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!! IF THERE ARE STILL TICKETS LEFT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC ONSALE FROM SATURDAY 8TH APRIL. FOURTH EXTRA SHOW WILL BE 31ST MAY PORTLAND MODA CENTER - AS AN ‘EXPERIMENT’ TO SEE WHETHER NON-TRANSFERABLE TICKETS ARE ENOUGH PROTECTION TICKET PURCHASE WILL NOT REQUIRE TM VF.”

Last week Robert Smith took to Twitter to talk about the ongoing problems with Ticketmaster and ticket scalping in a statement which reads,

“BEWARE ANOTHER SCALPER SCAM: OFFERING TO SELL/SEND ACCOUNT LOGIN DETAILS TO GET AROUND TM TRANSFER LIMITATIONS… ANY/ALL TICKETS OBTAINED IN THIS WAY WILL BE CANCELED, AND ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL NOT BE REFUNDED. ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL BE DONATED TO AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, AND THE TICKETS THEMSELVES WILL BE RESOLD TO FANS. THIS ONGOING TM 'CONVERSATION' IS NOT TAKING PLACE IN A VACUUM… THE SYSTEM THAT VALUES PROFIT OVER PEOPLE IS REALLY WHAT NEEDS TO BE CHANGED.”

The Cure have been teasing a new album for a while now and last released 4:13 Dream in 2008. See the new dates below.