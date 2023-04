Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Osaka-based ska punks HEY-SMITH have released a video for their song “Inside Of Me W.E.E.D”. The song was released as a single in 2022 via Caffeine Bomb Organics. HEY-SMITH released their EP Back To Basics in 2021 and their album Life in the Sun in 2020. Check out the video below.